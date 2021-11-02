Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 67.97%.

Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,511,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,624,164. Gran Tierra Energy has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $337.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

