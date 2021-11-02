Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 102,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GDP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,015. The company has a market capitalization of $273.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.66.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $38.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $20.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

In related news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 109.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,061 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 104.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.