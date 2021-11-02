Goodfellow Inc. (GDL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.30 on November 19th

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Goodfellow stock opened at C$10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.72. The stock has a market cap of C$93.94 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. Goodfellow has a one year low of C$6.10 and a one year high of C$11.80.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$167.95 million during the quarter.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

