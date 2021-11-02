good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) PT Lowered to C$1.50

good natured Products (OTCMKTS:SLGBF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of good natured Products from C$1.90 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get good natured Products alerts:

good natured Products stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. good natured Products has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for good natured Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for good natured Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.