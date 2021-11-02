Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 185,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $42,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after buying an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after buying an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRI opened at $148.02 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.22 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.83.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.