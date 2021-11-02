Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $41,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $138.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.