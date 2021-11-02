Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,153 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $43,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

