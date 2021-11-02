Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $43,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $50.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.57%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

