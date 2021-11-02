Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 406,513 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,051,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,513 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Medical Properties Trust worth $41,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after buying an additional 902,739 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after buying an additional 820,445 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

