Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 28,854 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $40,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 22,939 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $784.16 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $772.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $695.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

