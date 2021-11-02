GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Achieves $290,558.03

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. GoldFund has a total market cap of $290,558.03 and $125.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003607 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000150 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 130.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

