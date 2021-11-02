Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.76. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GORO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,833,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,615,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gold Resource by 571.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

