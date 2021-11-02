Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Shares Acquired by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X China Consumer ETF were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 597,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Global X China Consumer ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $642,000.

CHIQ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. 850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,843. Global X China Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

