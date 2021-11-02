Global Net Lease (GNL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, analysts expect Global Net Lease to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNL opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Net Lease stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Global Net Lease worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

