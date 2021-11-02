Global Indemnity Group (GBLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $376.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,200 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $84,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,586.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Indemnity Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Global Indemnity Group worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

