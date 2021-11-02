Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,241 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

