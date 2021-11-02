Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 71.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,378,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter worth $35,710,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.03.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

ORI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.