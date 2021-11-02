Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 707 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $315.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.83. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $222.83 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.