GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,580 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,580 ($20.64) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,556.21 ($20.33).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,544.40 ($20.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,430.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,406.29. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,548.80 ($20.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

