Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

GOOD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,238. The company has a market capitalization of $811.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

