Gitcoin (GTC) Price Reaches $9.59 on Major Exchanges

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $136.10 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $9.59 or 0.00015074 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00050885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.33 or 0.00219113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00093783 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.