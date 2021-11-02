Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.33 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.22.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.64 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

