Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,087,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 299,792 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 614,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Denny’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 346,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

In other news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.76. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $106.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.