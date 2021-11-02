Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.92% of Nabors Industries worth $18,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 931.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NBR opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($22.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NBR shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.