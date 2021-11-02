Geode Capital Management LLC Has $18.92 Million Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,609 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $18,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in StepStone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 15,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $643,451.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,026 shares of company stock worth $9,728,584 over the last ninety days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

STEP stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

