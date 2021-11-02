Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 699,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,791 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $18,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,880,000 after buying an additional 83,621 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 568.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after buying an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TVTY. Truist dropped their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of TVTY opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

