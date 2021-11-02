Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after acquiring an additional 187,280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after acquiring an additional 557,848 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,331,000 after acquiring an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.76.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

