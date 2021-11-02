Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,355 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Veoneer worth $19,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 1,223.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 231,177 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 338.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VNE opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.45.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.05. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised Veoneer to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

