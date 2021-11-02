Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Short Interest Update

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 115,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,624,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 380,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $380,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 161.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,648. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $128.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

