Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Short Interest Update

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Grant E. Sims acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GEL shares. Barclays lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Genesis Energy will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.96%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

