General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 141.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,877 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in General Mills by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 221,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107,153 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. NSI Retail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,527,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

