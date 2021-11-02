General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.64. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

