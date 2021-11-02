General Dynamics Co. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

NYSE:GD opened at $201.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.63. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $132.57 and a 12 month high of $210.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $5,540,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in General Dynamics by 29.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

