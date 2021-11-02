Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GNK stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

