GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,133,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,852 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GDS were worth $167,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in GDS by 51.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

GDS stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

