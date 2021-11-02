Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $16.97.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GAMB shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

