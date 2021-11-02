Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million.

GAMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. The stock had a trading volume of 428 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,589. Gambling.com Group has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

