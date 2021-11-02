Galaxy Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Galaxy Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

