Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 464,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Gaia by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Gaia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAIA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 2,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $192.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

