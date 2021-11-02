FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of KHNGY opened at $63.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.86. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $78.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

