FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.15 price target on the stock.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$3.56 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$885.76 million and a PE ratio of -42.38.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.