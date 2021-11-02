FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Boosted by Oppenheimer

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $21.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $21.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.80.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $383.33 on Monday. United Rentals has a one year low of $178.85 and a one year high of $384.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in United Rentals by 73.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

