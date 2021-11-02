FY2021 EPS Estimates for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Boosted by Analyst

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Textron in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Textron’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

TXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

TXT stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Textron by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Textron by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,991,883,000 after acquiring an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,620,000 after acquiring an additional 336,138 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

