FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Cut by Analyst

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday.

ROL opened at $34.20 on Monday. Rollins has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Rollins by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 195,241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Rollins by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rollins by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

