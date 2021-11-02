FY2021 EPS Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Live Oak Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.52. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

LOB stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $930,792.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

