FY2021 EPS Estimates for LendingClub Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -110.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $107,594.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after purchasing an additional 174,411 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 877.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after buying an additional 685,975 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

