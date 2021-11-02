FY2021 EPS Estimates for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Raised by Analyst

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in FormFactor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

