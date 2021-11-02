FY2021 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.75. William Blair also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

AOS stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.