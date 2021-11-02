FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Issued By KeyCorp

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Werner Enterprises in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of WERN opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

