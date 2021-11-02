Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.60.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Futu alerts:

NASDAQ FUTU traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 5,506,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,831,415. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.02. Futu has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.